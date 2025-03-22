Charming Thieves of Time: A New Chapter in “Lycoris Recoil”

Lycoris Recoil announces a new short movie collection, “Friends are Thieves of Time,” at AnimeJapan 2025, sparking excitement among fans.

Amidst the dazzling colors and fervor at Tokyo’s AnimeJapan 2025, a quietly explosive announcement captured the hearts of anime enthusiasts. The beloved series Lycoris Recoil is set to enchant fans once more through its upcoming short movie collection titled “Friends are Thieves of Time.” With petals swirling in the spring breeze, this series promises to weave new tales of camaraderie and mischief at the cozy Café LycoReco.

The announcement, made at the event’s grand Aniplex stage, unveiled a captivating preview, sparking excitement for the six-episode series. Nestled in the bustle of Tokyo Big Sight, the anticipation pulsed through the crowd as the charming daily lives of protagonists Chisato Nishikigi and Takina Inoue unfolded again, promising both lighthearted banter and profound bonds.

April ushers in this new saga, with each episode poised for weekly releases every Wednesday at 9 p.m. via Aniplex’s official YouTube channel and various streaming platforms. This digital rendezvous, beginning April 16, invites audiences back to the world where laughter and friendship are the treasured thieves of time.

A fan’s paradise awaits beyond the screen too — a unique pop-up shop set in Tokyo’s Kinshicho Marui offers fans an exclusive chance to dive ahead into episodes three through six from April 25 to June 1. Meanwhile, the vibrant Sumida City buzzes with an interactive trail, celebrating this new release through immersive collaborations. From synergetic baths at “Kogane-yu” and “Asakusa Daikokuyu Onsen” to a splendid return of the 2022 water bus tours, film aficionados are beckoned for a holistic sensory dive. Furthermore, those traversing the high-speed routes of the Tokaido Shinkansen can relish exclusive content such as “Oshi Tabi Produce LycoReco Radio,” keeping the spirit of the series alive in every commute.

The masterminds behind each episode bring fresh narratives and perspectives, with scripts penned by a cadre of talented writers including Shingo Adachi, Yumiri Hanamori, and Kotaro Mori, each crafting stories that promise to balance comedy and depth. Directed by visionary animators like Masayuki Sakoi, these shorts aim to encapsulate the tender yet fiery essence of the original series, a nostalgic embrace for long-time fans and a welcoming gateway for new viewers.

“Lycoris Recoil: Friends are Thieves of Time” becomes not merely a continuation but a celebration, an invitation to cherish the timeless art of friendship captured amidst the bustling Tokyo darkness and light—a testimony that amid the chaotic rhythm of life, bonds remain the greatest heist of all.

1. Subscribe to Aniplex’s YouTube Channel: Stay updated with weekly episodes and behind-the-scenes content.

2. Plan a Visit to Sumida City: Experience Lycoris Recoil’s world through unique events if Tokyo is within reach.

3. Engage through Social Media: Join online fan communities and discussions to enhance your viewing experience.

For more official updates, visit aniplex.co.jp.

