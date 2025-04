Дилема цифрового детектива: Орієнтування на тонкій межі між цікавістю та дотриманням правил

By David Clark

David Clark is a seasoned author and thought leader in the realms of emerging technologies and financial technology (fintech). He holds a Master's degree in Information Systems from the prestigious University of Exeter, where he focused on the intersection of technology and finance. David has over a decade of experience in the industry, having served as a senior analyst at TechVenture Holdings, where he specialised in evaluating innovative fintech solutions and their market potential. His insights and expertise have been featured in numerous publications, making him a trusted voice in discussions on digital innovation. David is dedicated to exploring how technological advancements can drive financial inclusion and reshape the future of finance.