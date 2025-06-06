kunsthuisoaleer.nl

Verizon Holds Firm on Dividend as Rivals Surge—Is VZ Still a Safe Bet for Investors?

ByEmma Curley

June 6, 2025
Verizon’s Dividend Stays Rock-Solid While S&P 500 Hits Highs: What It Means for Your Portfolio in 2025 and Beyond

Verizon affirms its 67.75¢ dividend as markets surge. Should investors stick or switch? Get the key facts, expert outlook, and smart strategy tips.

Quick Facts:

  • Dividend Affirmed: $0.6775/share quarterly
  • Shareholder Return 2024: 11.82% (vs. US market’s 11%)
  • Stock Price Gap: Trades at $44.15; Price target at $48.07
  • Revenue Forecast: +1.7% annually through 2028

Verizon Communications (verizon.com) sent a clear message this week: stability is king. As Wall Street cheered a strong May jobs report and celebrated record highs for the NYSE and S&P 500, Verizon announced it would keep its quarterly dividend locked at 67.75 cents per share. While other stocks surged, Verizon’s price refused to budge. Investors now face a critical question—is this telecom giant the calm in the storm or lagging behind its competitors?

Why Didn’t Verizon Rally with the Market?

Despite the stock market’s bullish run, Verizon’s shares held steady, moving sideways while the indexes soared. The company’s focus on network expansion and customer retention, especially through upgrades in its fiber and C-Band networks, has kept investor confidence solid. Still, fierce industry competition and regulatory uncertainty weigh heavily on share performance, muting the effects of broader market optimism.

How Stable is Verizon’s Dividend?

For income-seeking investors, Verizon’s unwavering dividend policy remains a key attraction. The $0.6775 per share payout hasn’t skipped a beat, reinforcing the stock’s reputation as a reliable income stream—even in choppy markets. That said, consider this: Verizon’s 2024 total shareholder return of 11.82% just edges out the overall US market’s 11%. Not exactly a runaway win, but it’s a testament to stability amid volatility.

Q: Is There Upside Potential for VZ in 2025?

Verizon currently trades near $44.15—about 8% below analysts’ consensus price target of $48.07. Cautious analysts predict modest revenue growth averaging 1.7% annually through 2028 and project earnings climbing to $21.7 billion. While these numbers look steady, most experts don’t foresee a dramatic breakout unless Verizon can outpace rivals or sidestep industry headwinds.

Q: What Are the Main Risks for Verizon Investors?

Intense Competition: Rivals are rolling out new packages and 5G innovations.
Regulatory Pressure: Ongoing debates about pricing, network access, and mergers could impact margins.
Muted Stock Movement: Even with a reliable dividend, significant growth may be slow without a shift in market dynamics.
Read more about the market landscape at CNBC and compare dividend stocks at Nasdaq.

How To Use Verizon in Your Portfolio

For cautious investors, Verizon still shines as a core holding. Its steady dividend can anchor a diverse portfolio, offering income while you chase higher-growth stocks elsewhere. Consider pairing VZ with tech leaders or sectors poised for faster gains for a balanced approach in 2025.

Make Your Next Move: Diversify with Wisdom!

  • ✔️ Review analyst forecasts and risk factors regularly
  • ✔️ Rebalance your dividend-income and growth stock mix
  • ✔️ Stay updated on telecom trends and regulatory shifts
  • ✔️ Use reliable, long-term data from sources like Morningstar
Update For Verizon Stock $VZ Newsmax Renews Distribution #Verizon #StocksFor2025 #Newsmax #Dividend
Watch this video on YouTube.

Don’t just follow the crowd—build a portfolio designed to weather market swings and capitalize on steady performers like Verizon.

Emma Curley is a distinguished author and expert in the realms of new technologies and fintech. Holding a degree in Computer Science from Georgetown University, she combines her strong academic foundation with practical experience to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of digital finance. Emma has held key positions at Graystone Advisory Group, where she played a pivotal role in developing innovative solutions that bridge the gap between technology and financial services. Her work is characterized by a deep understanding of emerging trends, and she is dedicated to educating readers about the transformative power of technology in reshaping the financial industry. Emma's insightful articles and thought leadership have made her a trusted voice among professionals and enthusiasts alike.

