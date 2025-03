Зірка, що сходить: аспірант, який змінює ситуацію у дослідженнях біожидкостей

By Aliza Markham

Aliza Markham is a seasoned author and thought leader in the realms of new technologies and fintech. She holds a Master’s degree in Financial Technology from the University of Excelsior, where she deepened her understanding of the intersection between finance and technology. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Aliza began her career at JandD Innovations, where she contributed to groundbreaking projects that integrated blockchain technology into traditional financial systems. Her insightful writing combines rigorous research with practical applications, making complex concepts accessible to a wider audience. Aliza’s work has been featured in various esteemed publications, positioning her as a prominent voice in the evolving landscape of financial technology.